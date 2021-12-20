LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Reaches $617,145.78

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $617,145.78 and approximately $2,961.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.62 or 0.00387728 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009777 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000934 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.57 or 0.01452386 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

