LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMFA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LM Funding America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LM Funding America by 275.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 394,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,582. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

