Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE LOKM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 4,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 241.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

