Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,900 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 714,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Liquidia by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 120,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.