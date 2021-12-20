Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in November

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of LNDAF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

