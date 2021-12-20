Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado."

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $155.51 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

