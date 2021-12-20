Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

LESL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.69.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

