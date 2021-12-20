Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF remained flat at $$18.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

