Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $13.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

