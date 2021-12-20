Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $932.57 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,030.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $812.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.