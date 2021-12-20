Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 4,250 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

