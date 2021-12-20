Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 80.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

