Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $75.14 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.36.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

