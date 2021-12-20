Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $883,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

