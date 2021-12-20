Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

