Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Leafbuyer Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors 174 954 1658 40 2.55

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Leafbuyer Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leafbuyer Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million -$5.03 million -1.20 Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors $2.42 billion -$116.52 million 32.06

Leafbuyer Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies. Leafbuyer Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -41.97% -438.97% -119.81% Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors -1,877.26% -85.27% -15.30%

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies peers beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.