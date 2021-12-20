Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of LEGA opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.