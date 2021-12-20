Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE NI opened at $26.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

