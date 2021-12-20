Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,879,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 345,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.