Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.