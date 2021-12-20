Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,650,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.28.

TEAM opened at $350.96 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of -81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

