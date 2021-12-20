Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $340.44 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $349.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

