Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,323.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,492.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,471.78. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

