LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 17,265 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Hologic comprises approximately 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

