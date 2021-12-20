LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $794,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $464.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

