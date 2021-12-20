LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. Citigroup cut their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

VMW stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.15. 11,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

