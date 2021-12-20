LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,893. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

