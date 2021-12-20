LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.97. 7,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,763. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

