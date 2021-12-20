Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.04 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.