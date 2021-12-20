Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 804,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.