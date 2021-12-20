Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. 18,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,674. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.