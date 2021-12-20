Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. 18,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,674. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

