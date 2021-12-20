Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG opened at $35.19 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

