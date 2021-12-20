KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 301,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 320,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

INKA stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

