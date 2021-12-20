Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €14.60 ($16.40) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.06% from the company’s previous close.

KCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.09) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.84 ($14.43).

Shares of ETR KCO traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €10.35 ($11.63). The company had a trading volume of 344,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €7.13 ($8.01) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.16).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

