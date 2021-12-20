Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

KGFHY opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.58%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

