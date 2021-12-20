KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,880,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 23,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. 688,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,782. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

