Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $341,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 252.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 200.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $87.92 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $72.98 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

