Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $334,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

