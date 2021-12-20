Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,405 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 3.2% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $3,440,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

BSM opened at $9.96 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.