Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $7.34. 997,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,775. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

