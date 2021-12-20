Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,892,121 shares of company stock valued at $77,022,497. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.77.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.39. 16,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,715. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

