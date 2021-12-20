Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $54.44. 97,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

