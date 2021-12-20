Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 252.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,992 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 446,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,347 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. 1,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

