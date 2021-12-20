Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.65. 340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $21.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

