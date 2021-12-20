Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. 8,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

