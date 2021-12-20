Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,829 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $82.35. 16,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

