JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($9.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTO. Citigroup cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 632.78 ($8.36).

RTO stock opened at GBX 535 ($7.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 891.25.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

