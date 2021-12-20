Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.74

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 7209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

JMPLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

