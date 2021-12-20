John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.50 on Monday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.