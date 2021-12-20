Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

